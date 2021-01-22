Naga Shaurya shares gripping teaser of upcoming film ‘Lakshya’ on his birthday: Watch

New Delhi: Actor Naga Shaurya on Friday shared a new teaser of his upcoming film ‘Lakshya’ on his birthday as a special treat to his fans. The intense trailer left fans stunned and excited for the film.

The actor flaunted his toned upper body with a new poster on which “Happy Birthday Naga Shaurya” was written. Along with this picture, he also shared a link in the caption to the video of the teaser.

“Finally, here I come with a small present to all My Beloved Fans on My Special day. Lakshya Teaser is out now! Grateful for all your love. Hope you all like it,” the actor said in the caption of his post in which he added the link to the poster.

Famed critic Taran Adarsh has also shared the teaser on his verified Twitter account and wrote in his post, “#LAKSHYA FIRST GLIMPSE... On #Naga Shaurya's birthday today, Team #Lakshya gives a glimpse of the #Telugu film [with #English subtitles]... Directed by Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi... Produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar.”

#LAKSHYA FIRST GLIMPSE... On #NagaShaurya's birthday today, Team #Lakshya gives a glimpse of the #Telugu film [with #English subtitles]... Directed by Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi... Produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar. pic.twitter.com/cCeQCsmiKD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2021

Jointly produced by Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sharrath Marar and Narayan Das Narang, 'Lakshya' features Jagapathu Babu and Sachin Khedekar in crucial roles. Actress Ketika Sharma will be the female lead.