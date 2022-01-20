हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akhanda

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda earns Rs 200 cr, completes 50 days in theatres!

'Akhanda', which has been made on a budget believed to be the highest ever for a Balakrishna film, has done a roaring business of Rs 200 crore. 

Nandamuri Balakrishna&#039;s Akhanda earns Rs 200 cr, completes 50 days in theatres!

Chennai: Director Boyapati Sreenu's 'Akhanda', featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, has successfully completed a 50-day run in theatres.

Sources close to the unit claimed that the film had accomplished the feat in 103 centres. 'Akhanda', which has been made on a budget believed to be the highest ever for a Balakrishna film, has done a roaring business of Rs 200 crore. This includes theatrical gross and non-theatrical revenues.

Director Boyapati Sreenu and Balakrishna's combination is proving to be a formidable one as this is the third consecutive blockbuster that the two have managed to deliver together, the other two blockbusters being 'Simhaa' and 'Legend'.

The makers claim that 'Akhanda' has provided huge profits to not just the producer but all the distributors as well. The film has been doing exceptionally well overseas too. It recently touched the million-dollar-mark in the US.

'Akhanda', which has Pragya Jaiswal playing the female lead, features Srikanth as the antagonist and Jagapathi Babu in a vital role. It has music by Thaman and cinematography by C Ram Prasad.

 

