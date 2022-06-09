हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nayanthara Marriage

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan marriage: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth and other big stars attend wedding, see first guest photos!

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan marriage: The South couple had made arrangements to provide lunch to over a lakh people all across the state as part of their wedding arrangements. Food is to be provided to destitute people and inmates of old age homes all across the state. Many A-listers attended their wedding ceremony.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan marriage: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth and other big stars attend wedding, see first guest photos!

New Delhi: The stunning South actress Nayanthara and longtime beau Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9, 2022, Thursday in an intimate ceremony. Their wedding was solemnised in the presence of family members, close friends and biggies from the showbiz industry including megastar Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and filmmaker Atlee among others. 

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's marriage:

The South couple's glittering wedding rituals were performed in the presence of the family. According to IANS, the groom Vignesh tied the sacred 'Thali' around actress Nayanthara's neck at around 10.24 am. today and guests blessed the couple. Check out photos of starry celebs who attended the wedding and looked dapper too: 

Guests at Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding:

Besides megastar Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, director Mani Ratnam, actors Suriya, Karthi and Jyothika were some of the high profile guests who were present on the occasion.

Others present on the occasion included directors Mohan Raja, Siva, K S Ravi Kumar, Atlee and actors Sarath Kumar and Radhika, S J Suryah and music director Anirudh. Reportedly, tight security arrangements were in place with as many as 80 bouncers deployed for a close cover.

Nayanthara marriage details:

The couple has made arrangements to provide lunch to over a lakh people all across the state as part of their wedding arrangements. Food is to be provided to destitute people and inmates of old age homes all across the state. This apart, arrangements for `annadanam` at select temples have also been made by the celebrity couple, whose wedding has been the cynosure of all eyes, according to IANS report. 

 

