Noted Bengali director Tarun Majumdar rushed to SSKM hospital after complaining of 'uneasiness'

Renowned Bengali filmmaker Tarun Majumdar, who received Padma Shri in 1990, has five Filmfare awards to his credit.

Last Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 09:19 PM IST

Noted Bengali director Tarun Majumdar rushed to SSKM hospital after complaining of 'uneasiness'

Kolkata: Noted Bengali director Tarun Majumdar was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday after he complained of uneasiness, officials said. Majumdar, 92, has kidney-related ailments and was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital, they said.

A team of doctors is monitoring him, they added. Tarun Majumdar, who received Padma Shri in 1990, has five Filmfare awards to his credit.

Among his notable works are Smriti Tuku Thak (1960), Palatak (1963) and Ganadevata (1978). He also directed blockbusters such as Balika Badhu (1976), Kuheli (1971), Shriman Prithviraj (1972) and Dadar Kirti (1980). 

 

