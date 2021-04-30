हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noted Tamil cinematographer, director KV Anand dies of cardiac arrest

KV Anand has cranked the camera for 14 films in languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. 

Noted Tamil cinematographer, director KV Anand dies of cardiac arrest
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@RIAZtheboss

New Delhi: Noted director KV Anand, 54, who is known for delivering hit films like Ko, Ayan, Maattraan, Kaappaan among others died of cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Friday. Film publicist Riaz K Ahmed confirmed the same via a Twitter post. 

Riaz K Ahmed took to the micro-blogging site and broke the news. He wrote: Legendary Film-maker #KVAnand ( Aged 54 years ) passes away today early morning at 3 AM due to cardiac arrest May His Soul rest in peace #RIPKVAnand sir

After a brief stint as a photojournalist, KV Anand moved to cinematography in the 1990s. His debut behind the camera was for the Malayalam film Thenmaavin Kombath, which also won him a national award. 

Anand has cranked the camera for 14 films in languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. His final work as a cinematographer came with Sivaji: The Boss (2007), the Rajinikanth-starrer directed by Shankar. 

May his soul rest in peace!

 

