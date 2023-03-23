topStoriesenglish2587069
NTR 30: SS Rajamouli Joins Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor As They Kickstart Film's Shoot

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor finally began shooting for their upcoming film NTR 30 with a pooja ceremony. They were also joined by SS Rajamouli.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

New Delhi: Actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor finally began shooting for their much-awaited upcoming film `NTR 30` with a pooja ceremony on Thursday. Pictures and videos from the launch ceremony have surfaced on social media. In one of the pictures, Jr NTR and Janhvi can be seen joining filmmaker SS Rajamouli on stage as he gave the clap for the first shot and announced the commencement of the shoot.  

Janhvi who is set to make a debut in the South industry also shared a glimpse of her special journey. In the first picture, she can be seen dressed in a beautiful green saree and matching accessories. In the next picture, Janhvi shared a picture of the `NTR30` clapboard image. 

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy day. The start of the most special journey #NTR30."After `Janatha Garage`, Jr NTR is reuniting with Koratala Siva for this film. As soon as the news was uploaded, Janhvi`s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations my love." 

Shanaya Kapoor reacted with red heart emojis. Anirudh Ravichander will be in charge of the music, R Rathnavelu will be manning the camera, Sabu Cyril will lead the art and Sreekar Prasad will be the editor of the film `NTR-30`.  

Meanwhile, Janhvi has an interesting line-up of movies in her kitty. She will be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari`s film `Bawaal` alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in a sports drama film `Mr and Mrs Maahi` opposite Rajkummar Rao.  

