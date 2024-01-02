NTR Jr Is 'Grateful For The Resilience' As He Returns Home From Earthquake-Hit Japan

New Delhi: On his return from Japan, NTR Jr expressed his concern over the country being hit by an earthquake around the same time.

NTR Jr, who spent the last week in Japan, took to X on Tuesday to share that he is "deeply shocked" by the earthquakes in the country.

His post read, "Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected. Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan."

Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected.

Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 1, 2024

As soon as he tweeted, fans and followers chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Stay safe anna." Another user commented, "Thank God You are safe home@tarak9999anna Our prayers with those who are effected Stay Strong Japan."

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.5 rattled Japan on the evening of New Year's Day in central Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture, catching many people off guard. The United States Geological Survey reported that the earthquake occurred on the Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa prefecture around 4:10 p.m. local time, with a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).

The officials further warned that strong aftershocks may occur in the next week, especially over the next two to three days, as reported by NHK World. Moreover, the quake also triggered a major tsunami warning in that prefecture.

However, now, Japan's Meteorological Agency has lifted all tsunami advisories along the Sea of Japan. Reportedly, several cities in Ishikawa observed tsunamis. Wajima reported tsunami waves over 120 centimetres high and Kanazawa recorded 90 centimetres. Moreover, other prefectures also reported sightings.

Following the earthquake, a fire broke out in Wajima City, which destroyed over 100 stores and houses, NHK World reported, adding that one seven-story building was toppled completely. The destroyed area is a well-known traditional marketplace and is popular among tourists.

A fire broke out in Wajima City shortly after the quake, reportedly destroying more than 100 stores and houses. The area damaged is a well-known traditional marketplace popular with tourists.

Meanwhile, NTR Jr is currently gearing up for his film 'Devara'.

Makers on New Year treated fans with an intense and fierce look of the actor along with the teaser release date. The film, which is set against the costal lands is helmed by Koratala Siva the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

'Devara' will be released in two parts. The first part of the film will be released on April 5.