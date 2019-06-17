close

samantha akkineni

Oh Baby! is for everyone: Samantha Akkineni

Oh, Baby! Is said to be a film which is for women especially, and their dream.

Actress Samantha is doing back to back films in Telugu and Tamil film industries. Oh Baby!, her next film, is slated for release on July 5 and actress is pretty much looking forward to its release. The team has started promoting the film already and are creating as much buzz as possible for the film.

The actress, recently, has given an interview to Rajeev Masand and the video is going pretty viral on the internet. She was live on Twitter with her fans where Rajeev began the session.

During the interaction, when asked about her work and the films she is doing, Samantha said, “I am not getting as many films as I did before marriage. But I don’t think it’s because I am married, but I think filmmakers are confused about what to do with me now.” Well, she laughed in the end, in a jovial way.

But the fact is that she is not getting many films after marriage. But still, she has managed to get two films released in the first half of the year and is gearing up for many.

Oh, Baby! Is said to be a film which is for women especially, and their dream. Talking about it, she said, “It’s a very important film not just for women, but for everyone,” the actress said.

Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film is the official remake of Korean Drama Miss Granny. The film also has Naga Shaurya, senior actor Lakshmi and others.

 

