Valimai

OMG! Ajith Kumar's film Valimai clocks 100 million streaming minutes on ZEE5

South star Ajith Kumar's film 'Valimai' has clocked 100 million streaming minutes on ZEE5.

Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Ajith Kumar’s action-packed 'Valimai' in released on ZEE5 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Hindi on March 25.

The streaming giant is elated that the film has taken to the biggest-ever opening on its platform by clocking 100 million streaming minutes in no time.

'Valimai' is doing extremely well on the platform, thanks to its content, Ajith's stardom, and H Vinoth's direction. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The streaming was kicked off with fanfare. ZEE5 revealed the largest poster of the size of 10,000 sq ft to celebrate the streaming. It is an unbeatable record in the history of Indian streaming.

Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor of Bayview Project LLP in association with Zee Studios. The film features Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya in the lead characters. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music and Nirav Shah has handled the cinematography.

