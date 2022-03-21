हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Valimai

Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai's grand OTT release announced with HUGE 10,000 sqft poster! - Watch

South superstar Ajith Kumar's actioner 'Valimai' is set to release on the OTT platform ZEE5 on March 25.

Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai&#039;s grand OTT release announced with HUGE 10,000 sqft poster! - Watch
Pic Credit: Twitter/ZEE5 Tamil

New Delhi: In a tribute event to Actor Ajith Kumar, ZEE5 revealed the largest poster of 10,000 sqft to announce its arrival on the streaming platform. Post its blockbuster opening in the theatres worldwide, Valimai will stream on ZEE5 OTT platform from 25th March across the globe. 

Considered as the most anticipated movies of 2022, Valimai, has Ajith Kumar playing IPS officer Arjun along with Huma Qureshi as the lead pair. A clean cop drama with robust action and reasonable emotions makes this film a complete family entertainer.

 

The face-off scenes between actor Ajith Kumar's magnetic screen persona and Karthikeya's Satanic avatar left the entire cinema halls erupt with thundering response. 

 

Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor of Bayview Project LLP in association with Zee Studios.

The film features Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya in the lead characters. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music and Nirav Shah has handled cinematography.

Tags:
ValimaiAjith KumarZEE5Huma QureshiValimai posterBoney Kapoor
