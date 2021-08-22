हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chiranjeevi

On Chiranjeevi's 66th birthday, his next film 'Bhola Shankar' is announced by Mahesh Babu

Actor Mahesh Babu wished Chiranjeevi on his 66th birthday.

On Chiranjeevi&#039;s 66th birthday, his next film &#039;Bhola Shankar&#039; is announced by Mahesh Babu

Hyderabad: When Chiranjeevi turned 66 on Sunday (August 22), his younger Tollywood compatriot Mahesh Babu tweeted the first look of the megastar's next film, 'Bhola Shankar'. It will be the first collaboration between Chiranjeevi and director-screenwriter Meher Ramesh, who has previously worked with Prabhas, Jr NTR and Venkatesh.

Mahesh Babu, a much-acclaimed star himself, greeted Chiranjeevi on his birthday and tweeted, "Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu. Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film #BholaaShankar under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu. May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir!"

The announcement came a day after the news that Chiranjeevi's Telugu film tentatively titled 'Chiru153' will be called 'Godfather'. The film, the megastar's 153rd, is being directed by Mohan Raja. It is the Telugu remake of 'Lucifer', the 2019 Malayalam film starring Mohanlal.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ChiranjeeviHappy Birthday ChiranjeeviChiranjeevi 66 birthdayMahesh BabuBholaa ShankarGodfatherMeher Ramesh
Next
Story

As Chiranjeevi turns 66, megastar shows no signs of slowing down

Must Watch

PT9M38S

Bollywood Breaking: Geeta Maa tied rakhi to Shilpa Shetty on 'Super Dancer 4'