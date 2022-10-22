On Dhanteras, 'golden girl' Rashmika Mandanna fans call her 'Teri Jhalak Asharfi Srivalli' from Pushpa - See posters

New Delhi: Srivalli aka Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna is currently the golden girl, who is adored by her fan following. With a humongous fan base from all across the nation, Srivalli which is the other name of the goddess Lakshmi, Rashmika's name has become synonymous to gold.

On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, the fans of the actress are celebrating Rashmika and her golden appeal by singing the song 'Teri Jhalak Asharfi.. Srivalli' for her and also making special posters on it.

Many big banner gold brands have also been chasing Rashmika to become their face of endorsements and promotions, more so after being referred to as Srivalli, which is other name of Goddess Lakshmi since last 8 months.

Rashmika's performance as Srivalli becoming a rage and probably this is why her brand appeal amongst Indian gold brands is also very high. The character of Srivalli has struck a chord with the audiences and became an overnight success.

On the work front, the actress is currently gearing up for the second instalment of 'Pushpa: The Rise', where she will be seen reuniting with Allu Arjun and reviving the loved character of 'Srivalli'. She also has 'Varisu' opposite Vijay Thalapatty and 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline.