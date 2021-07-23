On his birthday, Tamil superstar Suriya shares FIRST look of 'Jai Bhim'! - See pic

New Delhi: On the occasion of his birthday, Tamil actor Suriya dropped the first look of his upcoming film 'Jai Bhim' on Twitter and fans are excited to see him as a lawyer. The actor took to his Twitter on Friday (July 23) and shared two pictures depicting his new look. He wrote in the caption, "Excited to share the First Look of #JaiBhim".

It is evident from the poster that Suriya will be playing the role of a lawyer in the film. The film is directed by TS Gnanavel and apart from Suriya, also stars Rajisha Vijayan and Manikandan.

Check out his post:

Yesterday, the actor had shared the teaser for his other upcoming film 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' directed by Pandiraj. It will be his third project with Suriya and the actor's 40th movie marking a huge milestone in his career. His last two films with the actor were 'Pasanga 2' and 'Kadaikutty Singam'. His next project will be 'Navarasa' which is a Netflix anthology series produced by Mani Ratnam.

Suriya, who turned 46 years old on Friday (July 23), is the son of Tamil film actor Sivakumar. He has a younger brother named Karthi who is also in showbiz. Suriya got married to actress Jyothika in 2006.