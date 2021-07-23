On his birthday, Tamil superstar Suriya shares FIRST look of 'Jai Bhim'! - See pic

New Delhi: On the occasion of his birthday, Tamil actor Suriya dropped the first look of his upcoming film 'Jai Bhim' on Twitter and fans are excited to see him as a lawyer. The actor took to his Twitter on Friday (July 23) and shared two pictures depicting his new look. He wrote in the caption, "Excited to share the First Look of #JaiBhim".
It is evident from the poster that Suriya will be playing the role of a lawyer in the film. The film is directed by TS Gnanavel and apart from Suriya, also stars Rajisha Vijayan and Manikandan.
Check out his post:
Excited to share the First Look of #JaiBhim #ஜெய்பீம்@prakashraaj @tjgnan @RSeanRoland @srkathiir @KKadhirr_artdir @philoedit @anbariv @rajisha_vijayan #Manikandan #LijoMolJose @joshikamaya @PoornimaRamasw1 @thanga18 @kabilanchelliah @proyuvraaj @rajsekarpandian @2D_ENTPVTLTD pic.twitter.com/acDoYuir2K
— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) July 23, 2021
Yesterday, the actor had shared the teaser for his other upcoming film 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' directed by Pandiraj. It will be his third project with Suriya and the actor's 40th movie marking a huge milestone in his career. His last two films with the actor were 'Pasanga 2' and 'Kadaikutty Singam'. His next project will be 'Navarasa' which is a Netflix anthology series produced by Mani Ratnam.
Suriya, who turned 46 years old on Friday (July 23), is the son of Tamil film actor Sivakumar. He has a younger brother named Karthi who is also in showbiz. Suriya got married to actress Jyothika in 2006.