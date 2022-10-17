On Keerthy Suresh’s birthday, Dasara co-star Nani unveils her first look poster- SEE PIC

Mumbai: On the occasion of Keerthy Suresh`s birthday, her `Dasara` co-star Nani released the former`s look from the film. Keerthy Suresh shines as a village belle in the first look poster. She is seen sporting a yellow saree and shaking a leg to the fast beats of drummers. "Vennala is not just a name. It`s an emotion. Happy birthday to our chitthu chitthula bomma @KeerthyOfficial#Dasara," Nani captioned the post. Keerthy`s look has impressed netizens. "Wow. She looks so beautiful," a social media user commented. "Can`t wait for `Dasara`. Nani and Keerthy are the best," another one wrote.

As it`s 30th birthday of Keerthy, fans also flooded social media with pictures and videos of the actress. "Wishing u a Very Happy Birthday Gorgeous Queen @KeerthyOfficial ..Garu ...All The Best You`re Up Coming Movie Projects," a netizen tweeted. "You are the greatest and sweetest celebrity I have ever come across. May God bless you with wonderful times ahead. I wish you peace, happiness, and a fulfilled life... Happy birthday to you," another netizen wrote on Twitter.

Apart from Nani and Keerthy, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are also a part of the film, which tells the tale of a revolt led by a working-class man. ‘Dasara’ is Keerthy`s second collaboration with Nani after the 2017 film Nenu Local.

See Nani's post

It is scheduled to release in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi also. Srikanth Odela, who had earlier assisted ace filmmaker Sukumar, has helmed the project. The film will have music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan. Navin Nooli is the editor and Vijay Chaganti is the executive producer.