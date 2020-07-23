On Suriya's birthday, 'Kaattu Payale' video promo from 'Soorarai Pottru' unveiled for fans - Watch

New Delhi: South superstar Suriya's birthday has been made special online by not just his fans but also by the makers of his upcoming drama 'Soorarai Pottru'. Sikhya Entertainment's Guneet Monga shared the song 'Kaattu Payale' from 'Soorarai Pottru' on the special occasion marking Suriya's birthday.

'Soorarai Pottru' is a Tamil venture directed by Sudha Kongara, produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their respective banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment. Take a look at Guneet Monga's tweet and watch the melodious video promo:

On the occasion of @Suriya_offl's birthday we are thrilled present to you the musical video of #KaattuPayale from our upcoming film Soorarai Pottru! Enjoy the sneak peak and Happy Birthday #Suriya https://t.co/wIvw1rda9F… pic.twitter.com/fYm4okxJeP — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) July 23, 2020

Dhee has sung the track and Snekan has written the lyrics. The film features Suriya Aparna Balamurali, Jackie Shroff, Urvashi, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, Sampath Raj and Karunas in pivotal parts.

'Soorarai Pottru' release got delayed due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.

Here's wishing Suriya a very happy birthday!