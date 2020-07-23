हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
On Suriya's birthday, 'Kaattu Payale' video promo from 'Soorarai Pottru' unveiled for fans - Watch

New Delhi: South superstar Suriya's birthday has been made special online by not just his fans but also by the makers of his upcoming drama 'Soorarai Pottru'. Sikhya Entertainment's Guneet Monga shared the song 'Kaattu Payale' from 'Soorarai Pottru' on the special occasion marking Suriya's birthday. 

'Soorarai Pottru' is a Tamil venture directed by Sudha Kongara, produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their respective banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment. Take a look at Guneet Monga's tweet and watch the melodious video promo:

Dhee has sung the track and Snekan has written the lyrics. The film features Suriya Aparna Balamurali, Jackie Shroff, Urvashi, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, Sampath Raj and Karunas in pivotal parts.

'Soorarai Pottru' release got delayed due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.

Here's wishing Suriya a very happy birthday!

 

