Outlawed people need our attention and care, says ‘Thaen’ director Ganesh Vinayak at 51st IFFI

New Delhi: The 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is currently being held in Goa. Speaking at the festival on Friday (January 22), ‘Thaen’ director Ganesh Vinayak opened up on the various facets involved while making his critically acclaimed movie.

Vinayak shared the message he aimed to spread through his movie and said, “People discarded from society, like outlaws, genuinely need our attention and care, as nobody is coming forward to extend them any support. Reaching out to these people, who are otherwise neglected, was the message that I want to convey through my work.”

“Despite having encountered some political resistance initially, nothing stopped me from wanting to tell this story,” the director stated at a press conference.

Tharun Kumar starrer ‘Thaen’ has been named at IFFI for Indian Panorama Feature Film and for the Golden Peacock Award.

Vinayak also revealed the real life incident which inspired him to make this Tamil movie. He said, “The film is influenced and inspired by true life events. The plot of the story is an actual one, which happened to some Muthuvan tribals in Theni district of Tamil Nadu. Their experiences struck me, and prompted me to tell the story of this small community living in the hilly region, with no access to basic facilities. They don't have proper roads, hospitals, schools or other essential amenities.”

“I have tried to bring out the story of this community, a community which has been discarded from society and left to fend in the difficult hilly terrains, without basic amenities, even transport. I am not aware of the plight of other tribes in the country, but tribes in other states too might have undergone experiences like that of Muthuvan tribes,” he added.

‘Thaen’ is a gripping tale which revolves around Velu, a bee-keeper, and Poongodi living with their mute daughter in the Nilgiris forest.