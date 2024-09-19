'Overwhelmed By The Incredible Response' Says Thangalaan Producer K. E. Gnanavel Raja

New Delhi: Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan is setting examples of success across the nation. After its phenomenal run in the South having crossed the 100 Cr. mark at the box office, the film witnessed a roaring response in the North. Upon its Hindi release, it started to capture the attention of everyone.

The film is seeing a sudden increase in the number of screens in theaters, standing as a testament to its growing demand. The shows are running housefull in theaters.

Amid Thangalaan's success, producer K. E. Gnanavel Raja expressed his delight at the amazing response the film is receiving and said, "I am truly overwhelmed by the incredible response Thangalaan has received from the audience. It’s heartening to see the local story of a gold miners' tribe resonate so deeply with the entire nation, with people embracing and celebrating our culture. Audiences are now showing interest in stories from remote parts of India, which is both exciting and encouraging for creators who wish to tell their stories in an authentic way."

Thangalaan is yet another cinematic spectacle from the South. It tells the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) when they were discovered by the British, who exploited and looted them for their own purposes. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, Thangalaan starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles, was released worldwide on August 15, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The film was released in Hindi on 6th September.