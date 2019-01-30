हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa all set to make Kannada debut with 'Where is my Kannadaka'?

The film will go on floors in April, 2019.

Patralekhaa all set to make Kannada debut with &#039;Where is my Kannadaka&#039;?
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'CityLights' actress Patralekhaa is all set to make her Kannada debut with the film 'Where is my Kannadaka?'. The actress will be making her debut alongside Ganesh in the film, which will be helmed by husband-wife duo Raaj and Damini.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news writing, "Patralekhaa in #Kannada film... Will star opposite Ganesh in #WhereIsMyKannadaka... Directed by husband-wife duo Raaj and Damini, who have several prestigious television serials to their credit."

The film will go on floors in April and its major chunk is set in London. It will be shot in the UK in April and May. The makers are looking at releasing the film in the last quarter of this year.

Patralekhaa confirmed the news to IANS saying she was very excited to begin the project with Raaj and Damini. "This is my first Kannada film and I am super excited to be working on it," Patralekhaa said in a statement.

"While I can't reveal about the role right now, but I can definitely say that it's a kind of role that I haven't portrayed on screen so far and that makes it special for me," she added.

The actress was earlier seen in 'Love Games' in 2016 and 'Nanu Ki Janu' in 2018, which failed to leave a mark. 

