हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan's fans try to attack actor Posani Krishna Murali

Fans of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday tried to attack actor and producer Posani Krishna Murali for his remarks against the former.

Pawan Kalyan&#039;s fans try to attack actor Posani Krishna Murali
Pic Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Fans of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday tried to attack actor and producer Posani Krishna Murali for his remarks against the former.

Pawan's fans reached the Hyderabad Press Club where Posani was addressing a news conference. They raised slogans against him. This led to tension.

The protestors, including workers of Pawan's Jana Sena party, tried to barge into the hall where Posani was but police foiled their bid by taking them into custody.

Police also escorted Posani safely to his house in a police vehicle. The actor alleged that he faced a threat to his life from Pawan Kalyan's fans.

Posani, also a screenwriter and producer, said if he anything happens to him, Pawan Kalyan will be responsible. He said he would lodge a complaint with the police on Wednesday.

Posani, who alleged that Pawan Kalyan's fans can't digest criticism, claimed to have received thousands of abusive phone calls and messages during last 24 hours.

A supporter of Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), he had made certain remarks against the leading actor and Jana Sena leader on Monday.

Reacting to Pawan's attacks on the YSRCP government over the issue of online sale of movie tickets, Posani had stated that Pawan Kalyan does not have the stature to speak about Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He also alleged that a noted Tollywood personality cheated a Punjabi actress by impregnating her and asked Pawan to demand justice for the girl.

Though Posani did not name the celebrity who cheated her, YSRCP supporters started tweeting with hashtag #JusticeForPunjabGirl and soon it became one of the top trends on Twitter.

At Tuesday's press conference, Posani said while criticism and counter criticism is common in politics, speaking out of personal vendetta is not proper. He alleged that Pawan Kalyan was resorting to personal attacks.

He made it clear that he will respond to any criticism of Jagan Mohan Reddy as he is a big fan of the YSRCP leader, and Pawan Kalyan was neither a leader of people nor of the film industry.

The actor also revealed that differences between him and Pawan Kalyan cropped up during the shooting of "Gabbar Singh". He narrated an incident which occurred during the shooting when Pawan Kalyan turned up on the sets very late and got angry with him for leaving the sets before his arrival. He alleged that following this incident, Pawan Kalyan got him removed from the movie.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pawan KalyanAttackPosani Krishna Muraliderogatory remarkraised slogansHyderabad Press Club
Next
Story

South star Prithviraj's Bhramam trailer drops online, thriller to release on Amazon Prime Video - Watch

Must Watch

PT3M2S

Solar-powered vehicle prepares for European road trip