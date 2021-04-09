Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab FULL HD film leaked online, makers urge fans to say 'no to piracy'

New Delhi: South superstar Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited Vakeel Saab has been hit by piracy much like several other big releases. According to reports, Vakeel Saab FULL HD film is available for download on various platforms like Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz etc.

The courtroom drama has received a warm reception from fans and critics alike. But this online leak might hit its Box Office numbers. The makers of Vakeel Saab also took to Twitter and urged fans to 'say no to piracy' and report such notorious sites.

Directed by Venu Sriram of Ninnu Kori fame, the film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations jointly.

Vakeel Saab is a Telugu remake of the 2016 Hindi blockbuster film Pink. The Telugu version stars Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj. Power star Pawan Kalyan is seen reprising megastar Amitabh Bachchan's role in the movie.

The film which was set to release in 2020 got postponed due to the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. It finally hit the theatres on April 9, 2021.