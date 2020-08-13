Pics from actress Sayyeshaa's birthday celebration with husband Arya go viral, see how he wished her

New Delhi: Actress Sayyeshaa, who is best-known for her role in Ajay Devgn's 'Shivaay', celebrated her 23rd birthday on Wednesday with her family and pictures from her special day have taken over social media. Sayyeshaa shared a few photos from her small birthday party with actor husband Arya and parents Sumeet Saigal and Shaheen Banu. Along with the post, she also attached a small note for her well-wishers.

"Had a really blessed birthday! Thank you to each and everyone of you who took the time to wish me and make my day so special! I wouldn't be here without your love and support! So sorry that I was unable to reply to each message. Love forever," wrote Sayyeshaa.

Take a look at the photos here:

Meanwhile, Arya also shared a sweet birthday wish for his ladylove on social media. "Happy birthday my wifey Sayyeshaa, love you," he said.

Sayyeshaa married Arya, her co-star in 'Ghajinikanth' and 'Kaappaan', in March 2019. The couple hosted a lavish wedding ceremony in Hyderabad.

Sayyeshaa is veteran actress Saira Banu's grandniece. Her mother Shaheen Banu is Saira Banu's brother's daughter. Shaheen Banu was also an actress. She and actor-producer Sumeet Saigal were married from 1990 to 2003.