Sayyeshaa

Pics from actress Sayyeshaa's birthday celebration with husband Arya go viral, see how he wished her

Sayyeshaa celebrated her 23rd birthday on Wednesday with her family.

Pics from actress Sayyeshaa&#039;s birthday celebration with husband Arya go viral, see how he wished her
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sayyeshaa

New Delhi: Actress Sayyeshaa, who is best-known for her role in Ajay Devgn's 'Shivaay', celebrated her 23rd birthday on Wednesday with her family and pictures from her special day have taken over social media. Sayyeshaa shared a few photos from her small birthday party with actor husband Arya and parents Sumeet Saigal and Shaheen Banu. Along with the post, she also attached a small note for her well-wishers.

"Had a really blessed birthday! Thank you to each and everyone of you who took the time to wish me and make my day so special! I wouldn't be here without your love and support! So sorry that I was unable to reply to each message. Love forever," wrote Sayyeshaa.

Take a look at the photos here:

Meanwhile, Arya also shared a sweet birthday wish for his ladylove on social media. "Happy birthday my wifey Sayyeshaa, love you," he said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday my wifey @sayyeshaa love you 

A post shared by Arya (@aryaoffl) on

Sayyeshaa married Arya, her co-star in 'Ghajinikanth' and 'Kaappaan', in March 2019. The couple hosted a lavish wedding ceremony in Hyderabad.

Sayyeshaa is veteran actress Saira Banu's grandniece. Her mother Shaheen Banu is Saira Banu's brother's daughter. Shaheen Banu was also an actress. She and actor-producer Sumeet Saigal were married from 1990 to 2003.

