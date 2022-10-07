Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office collections: Aishwarya Rai's queen avatar BOWLS over fans, inching closer to Rs 350 cr globally

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan 1 (PS1) continues to smash the Box office numbers. According to a report in India Today, the star-studded magnum opus is now inching closer to the Rs 350-crore mark worldwide. South critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed that PS1 has become the highest-grosser in Tamil Nadu.

Ramesh Bala tweeted: #PS1 - All-Time No.1 First Week Grosser in TN...Ponniyin Selvan 1 - the Tamil period drama is a two-part magnum opus which is written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions.

#PS1 - All-Time No.1 First Week Grosser in TN.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 7, 2022

Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam.

The historical drama features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in supporting roles.

PS 1 features Ash along with south actor Karthi on the big screens. The actress plays Queen Nandini in the period drama whereas Trisha will be seen as Kundavai. The film's music is composed by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period-based fictional novel of the same name.

The film clashed with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha at the Box Office.