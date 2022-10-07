NewsEntertainmentRegional
PONNIYIN SELVAN 1 BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office collections: Aishwarya Rai's queen avatar BOWLS over fans, inching closer to Rs 350 cr globally

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office collections: PS 1 features Ash along with south actor Karthi on the big screens. The actress plays Queen Nandini in the period drama whereas Trisha will be seen as Kundavai.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 12:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office collections: Aishwarya Rai's queen avatar BOWLS over fans, inching closer to Rs 350 cr globally

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan 1 (PS1) continues to smash the Box office numbers. According to a report in India Today, the star-studded magnum opus is now inching closer to the Rs 350-crore mark worldwide. South critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed that PS1 has become the highest-grosser in Tamil Nadu. 

Ramesh Bala tweeted: #PS1 - All-Time No.1 First Week Grosser in TN...Ponniyin Selvan 1 - the Tamil period drama is a two-part magnum opus which is written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions. 

Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam. 

The historical drama features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in supporting roles. 

PS 1 features Ash along with south actor Karthi on the big screens. The actress plays Queen Nandini in the period drama whereas Trisha will be seen as Kundavai. The film's music is composed by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period-based fictional novel of the same name.

The film clashed with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha at the Box Office.

 

Live Tv

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office collectionsPonniyin Selvan collectionsPonniyin SelvanPS 1 collectionsMani RatnamPS1PS1 movie reviewAishwarya Rai

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 06, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Rural Revolution' against Gadgets
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Sangh's new 'picture' says something!
DNA Video
DNA: 5 persons killed in Bandra Worli sea link accident
DNA Video
DNA: 'Commando dogs' to be deployed to protect cheetahs
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'