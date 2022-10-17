Ponniyin Selvan- 1 creates history! Becomes first-ever Tamil film to cross Rs 200 cr in Tamil Nadu
Mani Ratnam's magnum-opus 'Ponniyin Selvan- 1' has become the first-ever Tamil film to cross Rs 200 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. The film marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's comeback to the movies.
- PS-1 becomes first-ever Tamil film to cross Rs 200 crore in Tamil Nadu
- It has crossed Rs 450 crore at the global box office level
- The magnus-opus has been directed by Mani Ratnam
New Delhi: Mani Ratnam’s magnum-opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ has been doing great business at the box office. Ever since its release, the film has amazed the audience and has managed to bring them back to the theatres. Breaking all box office records in the Kollywood film industry, it has now become the first ever Tamil film to cross Rs 200 crores at the Tamil Nadu box office.
Last week, the film had become the highest grossing film in Tamil Nadu beating Kamal Haasan’s action-thriller ‘Vikram’.
According to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, ‘Ponniyin Selvan – 1’ became the first film in the history of Kollywood to achieve this feat at the box office. “#PonniyinSelvan zooms past ₹200 cr milestone at the TN BO today[17th Day]. First ever film in the history of Kollywood to achieve this gigantic feat,” Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted.
#PonniyinSelvan ZOOMS past 200 cr milestone at the TN BO today[17th Day].
First ever film in the history of Kollywood to achieve this GIGANTIC feat.#PonniyinSelvan1 #PS1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 16, 2022
Apart from this, the film has also crossed Rs 450 crore mark at the global box office today.
#PonniyinSelvan WW Box Office
CROSSES 450 cr gross mark.
Week 1 - 308.59 cr
Week 2 - 107.35 cr
Week 3
Day 1 - 6.76 cr
Day 2 - 12.80 cr
Day 3 - 15.68 cr
Total - 451.18 cr#PonniyinSelvan1— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 17, 2022
The historical drama based on Kalki’s epic of the same name features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles. The film also marks Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s comeback to movies after a long break.
‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ is the first part of a two-part franchise that has been shot on a massive budget of 500 crore rupees. The ensemble star cast of the film includes, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lal, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. The soundtrack of the film has been composed by AR Rahman, while it has been shot by Ravi Varman. The film released in theatres on September 30, clashing with Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha'.
