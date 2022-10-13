Ponniyin Selvan - 1 BEATS Vikram at the box-office, becomes highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu!

New Delhi: Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan – 1’ has been doing wonders at the box office. Breaking all box office records, the film has now become the highest grossing film in Tamil Nadu of all time having a gross collection of Rs 186 crores. With this feat, PS- 1 has surpassed the box office collections of Kamal Haasan’s action-thriller ‘Vikram’.

According to a report by Hindustan Times quoting trade analyst Trinath, PS – 1’s gross Tamil Nadu collections stand at Rs 186 crores beating Vikram. Kamal Haasan’s Vikram had collected around Rs 180 crores at the Tamil box office. Trinath also said that with such results, the film will curely cross Rs 200 crores at the Tamil box office. “At the end of Wednesday, PS1’s Tamil Nadu gross stood at around ₹186 crore. It has beaten Vikram’s lifetime collection in TN in less than two weeks. With no major releases till Diwali, PS1 will comfortably cross ₹200 crore mark in Tamil Nadu and it’s not going to be easy for any other film to beat the record,” Trinath said. At the global box office level, the film is about to touch Rs 450 crore mark.

The historical drama based on Kalki’s epic of the same name features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles. The film also marks Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s comeback to movies after a long break. Earlier, the makers had shared the news when the film crossed Rs 400 crore mark globally.

‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ is the first part of a two-part franchise that has been shot on a massive budget of 500 crore rupees. The ensemble star cast of the film includes, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lal, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. The soundtrack of the film has been composed by AR Rahman, while it has been shot by Ravi Varman. The film released in theatres on September 30, clashing with Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha'.