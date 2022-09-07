NewsEntertainmentRegional
Ponniyin Selvan 1 trailer: Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan unveil the saga of Chola empire

The trailer of Mani Ratnam's magnum-opus 'Ponniyin Selvan - 1' was launched by superstars Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan. Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who plays the character of Nandini also graced the trailer launch event.

New Delhi: The trailer of Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan – 1' has finally been released. It introduces us to the Chola kingdom and the main characters of the royal empire portrayed by Vikram as Aditya, Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman, a man who wants power and Trisha as Kundavai. Towards the end of the trailer, it introduces Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini who seems like a mysterious character harboring ulterior motives to ruin the empire.  

‘Ponniyin Selvan’ trended massively on Twitter during the release of its trailer. Superstars Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan came together for the trailer launch event that was held at Nehru Stadium in Chennai.  

Fans were awe struck by the massive scale and grandeur of the film by seeing its trailer. “A time when your heart swells with pride to call yourself a #ManiRatnam fan!! What a fantastic trailer of #PonniyinSelvan, looks the novel has come alive on screen beautifully!” commented one user. A user heaped praises on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s character ‘Nandini’. “#AishwaryaRaiBachchan is nailed in it, beautiful even at 40s to match that role. Just wow,” the user commented. 

Touted as one of the most expensive Tamil films ever, ‘PS - 1’ is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name.  

About the film 

‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ is the first part of a two-part franchise that has been shot on a massive budget of 500 crore rupees. The ensemble star cast of the film includes, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lal, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. The soundtrack of the film has been composed by AR Rahman, while it has been shot by Ravi Varman. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on 30th September 2022 and will be the first Tamil film to be screened in IMAX theatres.    

