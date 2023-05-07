Ponniyin Selvan 2 Singer Rakshita Suresh Narrowly Escapes Death In A Car Accident

New Delhi: Singer Rakshita Suresh who is currently in Malaysia took to Instagram and revealed how she narrowly escaped a horrific accident with minor injuries. The ‘Ponniyin Selvan- 2' singer narrated that her car ran into a divider and smashed on the side of the road but due to the airbags, they were saved.

“Met with a major accident today. The car that I was in rammed into a divider, and smashed to the side of the road while I was heading back to the airport in Malaysia this morning. My entire life flashed in front of me during those 10 seconds of impact.. Thanks to the airbags, otherwise things would've been worse. Still shaking from whatever happened, but I'm so glad that me, the driver and the other co-passenger who was sitting in the front seat are safe with just minor external injuries and a few internal injuries. Grateful and lucky to be alive,” she wrote in a Twitter post.

Fans shared their concern for the singer as soon as they saw the post and asked her to take care. “Take care Rakshita. Relieved you are safe,” a user commented. “Oh my good .. thank god ..! Take care Rakshitha .. be safe and get well soon,” another user commented.

Rakshita is known for lending her voice for the songs of Mani Ratnam’s magnus-opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. She has sung the song Kirunage in the Kannada version of ‘Ponniyin Selvan-2' and song ‘Sol’ in ‘Ponniyin Selvan- 1's Tamil version.