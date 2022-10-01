NewsEntertainmentRegional
PONNIYIN SELVAN 1 BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS

Ponniyin Selvan Box Office collections, Day 1: Mani Ratnam's period drama packs a MASSIVE opening of Rs 80 cr worldwide!

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Day 1 collection: The historical drama features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in supporting roles. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 03:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ponniyin Selvan Box Office collections, Day 1: Mani Ratnam's period drama packs a MASSIVE opening of Rs 80 cr worldwide!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 has smashed all records and grossed a whopping Rs 80 crore worldwide gross. This makes it the biggest ever opening day for any Tamil film. Ponniyin Selvan 1 - the Tamil period drama is a two-part magnum opus which is written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions. 

Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared: 'PS1' PACKS A MASSIVE NUMBER ON DAY 1... #ManiRatnam's much-awaited biggie #PS1 grosses a whopping amount worldwide on Day 1... OFFICIAL POSTER... All languages. #LycaProductions #MadrasTalkies #AshishSingh #JayantilalGada #PENStudios

The historical drama features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in supporting roles. 

PS 1 features Ash along with south actor Karthi on the big screens. The actress plays Queen Nandini in the period drama whereas Trisha will be seen as Kundavai. 

The film's music is composed by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period-based fictional novel of the same name.

The film clashed with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha at the Box Office.

 

Live Tv

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office collectionsPonniyin Selvan collectionsPonniyin SelvanPS 1 collectionsMani RatnamPS1PS1 movie reviewAishwarya Rai

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!