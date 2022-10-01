Ponniyin Selvan Box Office collections, Day 1: Mani Ratnam's period drama packs a MASSIVE opening of Rs 80 cr worldwide!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 has smashed all records and grossed a whopping Rs 80 crore worldwide gross. This makes it the biggest ever opening day for any Tamil film. Ponniyin Selvan 1 - the Tamil period drama is a two-part magnum opus which is written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions.

Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared: 'PS1' PACKS A MASSIVE NUMBER ON DAY 1... #ManiRatnam's much-awaited biggie #PS1 grosses a whopping amount worldwide on Day 1... OFFICIAL POSTER... All languages. #LycaProductions #MadrasTalkies #AshishSingh #JayantilalGada #PENStudios

The historical drama features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in supporting roles.

PS 1 features Ash along with south actor Karthi on the big screens. The actress plays Queen Nandini in the period drama whereas Trisha will be seen as Kundavai.

The film's music is composed by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period-based fictional novel of the same name.

The film clashed with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha at the Box Office.