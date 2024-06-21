Prabhas And Malavika Mohanan Join Forces For 'Raja Saab'? Fans Are Already Rooting For Them

New Delhi: The latest buzz about Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan joining forces for an upcoming movie has sent fans into a tizzy. The speculation is rife that these two incredible actors are reportedly teaming up for a new film. As per a popular Instagram portal, Prabhas and Malavika will be starring in a romantic horror titled ‘The Raja Saab’.

While the name of the film wasn’t revealed in the post, the excitement is palpable. The portal teased, “#MalavikaMohanan and #Prabhas are said to do a film together… anticipation is kicking the roof! So excited to see this gorgeous pair.”

The response from fans has been nothing short of explosive! Comments have been pouring in, praising the chemistry between Prabhas and Malavika and expressing their eagerness to see them share screen space. Some of the top comments include:

“Their chemistry is going to be thrilling.”

“Finally, a pairing that promises sheer brilliance.”

“This pairing is going to set the screen on fire.”

“It’s going to be a visual treat with these two talents.”

“Their energy together is going to be irresistible.”

Others wrote:

“The film is already on my must-watch list.”

“Their collaboration is going to be epic.”

“Can’t wait to see the magic they will create together.”

Prabhas has always impressed audiences with new looks and fresh on-screen pairings. Teaming up with the stunning Malavika for the first time, fans can expect nothing less than fireworks. Their sizzling chemistry and magnetic presence are set to add a whole new dimension to ‘The Raja Saab’.

Get ready for a thrilling visual treat. Keep reading this space for more updates on the movie.