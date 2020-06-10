हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Prabhas

Prabhas has a fan in actress Shriya Saran, says he has ‘mesmerising eyes’

Prabhas and Shriya co-starred in 2005 film ‘Chatrapathi’, which had a successful stint in the theatres.

Prabhas has a fan in actress Shriya Saran, says he has 'mesmerising eyes'
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: South superstar Prabhas, who became a household name after starring in the two-part epic fantasy ‘Baahubali’, enjoys a massive fan following and one of them is none other than actress Shriya Saran. Prabhas and Shriya co-starred in 2005 film ‘Chatrapathi’, which had a successful stint in the theatres. The action-thriller was directed by ‘Baahubali’ helmer SS Rajamouli and was also remade in Kannada and Bengali.

Shriya spoke about Prabhas in a recent interaction with fans and on a question related to him, she said the superstar has ‘mesmerising eyes’, reports BollywoodLife.

Prabhas is one of the most sought after actors of the Telugu industry. He was last seen in the multilingual ‘Saaho’ opposite actress Shraddha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Shriya, also opened up about his upcoming film and you will be surprised to know she is reuniting with Ajay Devgn, her ‘Drishyam’ co-star, in ‘RRR’, which is also directed by Rajamouli. The film, headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, marks Ajay’s debut in the Telugu industry and also of Alia Bhatt. Shriya will star opposite Ajay and will play the role of his wife in the much-anticipated project.

"I am waiting to join the shoot of 'RRR'," BollywoodLife quoted Shriya as saying.

‘RRR’ stands for ‘Roudram Ranam Rudhiram’ in Telugu, ‘Raththam Ranam Rowthiram’ in Tamil and ‘Rise Roar Revolt’ in Hindi. It will simultaneously release in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil languages in January 2021.

Tags:
PrabhasShriya SharanChatrapathiShriya Sharan filmsRRR
