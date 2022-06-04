हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Radhe Shyam

Prabhas, Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam to premiere on ZEE5!

Radhe Shyam is a story of two individuals who have different beliefs. Vikramaditya (Prabhas) believes in the stars and not in love while Prerana (Pooja) believes in destiny. 

Prabhas, Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam to premiere on ZEE5!

New Delhi: ZEE5, India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform, today announced the premiere of Radhe Shyam, one of the biggest films in the industry. Helmed by Director Radha Krishna Kumar, the romantic period drama is now available on the platform. With the digital release on ZEE5, the film will be accessible to audiences across 190+ countries in Hindi.  

Produced by UV Creations and T-Series, Radhe Shyam stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles and will also see Bhagyashree and Krishnam Raju in prominent roles. Prabhas essays the role of Vikramaditya, a palmist while Pooja Hegde plays Prerana, his love interest in the film. 

Radhe Shyam is a story of two individuals who have different beliefs. Vikramaditya (Prabhas) believes in the stars and not in love while Prerana (Pooja) believes in destiny. After meeting Dr Prerana, will Vikramaditya finally fall in love?

Watch ZEE5 to know more about Vikramaditya and Prerana and witness their romantic story unfold!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Radhe ShyamRadhe Shyam on ZEE5ZEE5PrabhasPooja Hegde
Next
Story

Bengali singer Rupankar Bagchi apologises over 'Who is KK?' remark, deletes his viral FB post after 'death threats'

Must Watch

PT2M34S

Namaste India: Congress Leaders Becomes Singer