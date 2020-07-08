Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's 'Prabhas 20' sneak-peek out, first look to be revealed on this date!

New Delhi: The makers of 'Prabhas 20', a film featuring 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas and South beauty Pooja Hegde have announced the date and time of when the movie first look will be released. Meanwhile, UV Creations took to social media and shared an intriguing sneak-peek with fans.

Here's what they posted on Twitter:

The buzz around Prabhas's next titled 'Prabhas 20' is high. However, due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, the shoot had to be halted. But now, looks like with some ease on the lockdown norms and film shoots resuming with proper social distancing, Prabhas's movie shoot may resume in August.

A famous social digital PR Prasad Bhimanadham shared the information on his Twitter.

A whooping Hospital set, Europe street set & a big Ship set has been erected at a Major Film studio in #Hyderabad, shoot may Resumes From August - Production Designer R.Ravinder Reddy about #Prabhas20 — Prasad Bhimanadham (@Prasad_Darling) June 29, 2020

After the massive and humongous success of 'Baahubali 1 and II', Prabhas was seen in 'Saaho' with Shraddha Kapoor. But the film failed to recreate the magic on-screen.

Now, all eyes are set on 'Prabhas 20'!