Radhe Shyam

Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam' to release on January 14

Prabhas shared the film's poster on Instagram on Friday morning. In the poster, the actor looks dapper in a classic black suit and is seen carrying a briefcase in one hand.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: Prabhas starrer period romantic drama "Radhe Shyam" will hit the big screen on January 14, next year.

For the caption, he wrote: "Can't wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date - 14th January, 2022 worldwide!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

"Radhe Shyam" also marks Prabhas' return to the romantic genre after a gap of almost a decade. It also stars actress Pooja Hegde.

The multilingual film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series.

 

