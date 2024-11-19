Advertisement
PRABHAS

Prabhas Praised By Allu Arjun As '6-Foot Gold' For His Humble And Generous Gestures

Allu Arjun praises Prabhas as a "6-foot gold" for his humble and thoughtful gestures, reflecting his generosity beyond the screen.

New Delhi: Prabhas, the reigning Pan-India superstar, is not only known for delivering blockbuster hits but also for his humble and generous nature off-screen. While his films continue to create box-office records, his acts of kindness and heartfelt gestures make him a true superstar beyond the reel.

Known for treating his co-stars and crew members with delicious meals, Prabhas has gained a reputation for his generosity and thoughtfulness. One such admirer of his kind-hearted nature is actor Allu Arjun, who recently praised Prabhas in an interview, saying, "I always say this—he's a 6-foot gold."

Recalling a touching moment, Allu Arjun shared, “When he learned that I enjoy decorating Christmas trees, he sent me a box of exquisite Christmas decorations from Europe. Since we both love trees, I gifted him a plant, which has now grown into a big tree at his farmhouse."

Prabhas’ genuine gestures and down-to-earth personality have earned him admiration not just from fans but also from industry peers.

On the professional front, Prabhas has an exciting lineup of films, including The Raja Saab, The Spirit, a yet-to-be-titled project with Hanu Raghavapudi, and Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam. With his larger-than-life presence on-screen and his golden heart off-screen, Prabhas continues to captivate millions across the country.

