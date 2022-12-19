Prabhas spills beans on his wedding plans and it has a Salman Khan connection- Watch

New Delhi: Prabhas is one of the most loved actors in the country. Not just in South India, the actor has fans across India and abroad and his fandom is just increasing. From ‘Adipurush’ to his dating rumours with co-star Kriti Sanon, the actor has always taken the internet by storm.

While his wedding plans have always been a part of the news, the actor recently gave an epic reply when he was asked when will he get hitched. On his chat show ‘Unstoppable with NBK 2’, Nandamuri Balakrishna asked Prabhas when will he get married to which he hilariously replied, “After Salman Khan.” The teaser of the clip was captioned as, “Everything you wanted to know and everyway you like him to be... Darling #Prabhas at his witty and fun best with #NandamuriBalakrishna on

#UnstoppableWithNBKS2 Premieres December 30.”

Watch the video here

Prabhas was earlier rumoured to be dating his ‘Adipurush’ co-star Kriti Sanon, however, the duo dismissed the rumours as baseless.

Prabhas has been at the top of the game for a long time. He is known for playing the titular role in all-time blockbusters like ‘Bahubali’, ‘Bahubali 2’. He had given five years of dedication to execute ‘Bahubali’ and did not accept any project in those years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in films like ‘Spirit’, ‘Salaar’, ‘Adipurush’ next to Kriti Sanon, ‘Project K’ with Deepika Padukone and one with director Maruti. His lineup is very exciting and India is patiently waiting for his film to hit the theater.