Prabhas teases 'Salaar' first look poster, BIG announcement on Independence Day!

New Delhi: Actor Prabhas has now become one of those few actors who now not only enjoys fan base from a particular place or region but has pan india following. The actor who with his performance in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus'Baahubali' has won millions of hearts across the world is now back with yet big movie titled 'Salaar'.

On the auspicious occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, Prabhas gave his fans another gift by releasing the first unit for his eagerly awaited film 'Salaar'.

The actor who took to his social media to announce the project where he wrote, "Get ready for #Salaar Announcement on Aug 15th at 12:58 PM. Stay Tuned."

Here is the poster that the actor shared:

Since the movie's announcement, there has been a great deal of excitement among the public, and today's post shared by the star has just increased everyone's demand for more.

Salaar, alongside Prabhas, stars actors such as Shruti Hasan and Abhinay Raj Singh and is produced by Hombale Films and directed by 'K.G.F' franchise director Prashant Neel. Apart from this, the actor, who was last seen in the movie 'Radhe Shyam', has other movies in the line up as well, and it includes names such as 'Project K', which will see him pairing up with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, and 'Spirit', a project which is being helmed by "Arjun Reddy" director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

