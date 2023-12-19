trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2700620
Prabhas Turns Foes In The New Trailer Of 'Salaar: Part 1 -- Ceasefire' - Watch

The trailer, which is 2 minutes and 53 seconds in length, begins with the childhood versions of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's characters of best friends.

New Delhi: The new trailer of the upcoming Prabhas-starrer action film 'Salaar: Part 1 -- Ceasefire' has been unveiled and it gives a peek into the world of Khansaar promising adrenaline-boosting action, guns and gore galore.

The trailer cuts to present day as the enemy forces close in on the walled city of Khansaar and that's when Prithviraj's character summons his childhood friend portrayed by Prabhas. Prabhas exudes a raw and macho aura sending his fans into a frenzy. However, as the trailer progresses, the men turn into foes.

What follows is unprecedented action coupled with a thumping background score and a colour palette that resembles 'K.G.F: Chapter 2'.

Produced by Hombale Films and directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is set to release in more than 5,000 screens across India, in five languages on December 22. 

