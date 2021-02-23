Priya Prakash Varrier's latest Telugu song Ninnu Chudakunda goes viral, becomes top trend - Watch

New Delhi: Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier's latest Telugu movie 'Check' is all set to open in theatres on February 26, 2021. Ahead of its worldwide release, the makers have dropped a new song titled Ninnu Chudakunda featuring Priya Prakash and Nithiin.

Ever since this song was released online, Priya Prakash Varrier has been trending big time on Twitter.

Watch Ninnu Chudakunda song here:

Kalyani Malik has composed the music and Shree Mani has penned the lyrics. Haricharan and ShakthiSree Gopalan have crooned this beautiful romantic number.

The film Check is a Telugu action thriller written and directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti. It is produced by V Anand Prasad under Bhavya Creations. The film features Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Prakash Varrier, who is making her Telugu debut with Check.

Nithiin plays a chess player who is on death row. The film is scheduled to release on 26 February 2021.

Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame back in 2017 for her famous wink in a song video that went viral on social media. She became an overnight sensation along with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof after a song clipping of 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from their debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral.