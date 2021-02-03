Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Prakash Varrier starrer ‘Check’ trailer out - Watch

New Delhi: The trailer of the upcoming action-thriller film, ‘Check’, starring Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier was dropped on Wednesday (February 3). The Telugu film’s trailer offer enough twists and turns to keep the viewers hooked to the entire video.

Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier will be making her Tollywood debut with this movie. The actress is seen in the trailer in mostly flashback scenes with Nithiin’s character. This edge-of-the seat drama features Nithiin as a jail inmate who discovers his passion for chess. Rakul Preet Singh essays the role of Nithiin’s lawyer who struggles to prove his innocence.

Take a look at the fascinating trailer:

Helmed by critically acclaimed director Chandra Sekhar Yeleti, ‘Check’ inspires a unique interest in viewers in the game of chess. Produced by V Anand Prasad for Bhavya Creations, the movie is slated to release on February 26, 2021.

The star cast also includes Simran Choudary, Posani Krishna Murali, Sai Chand, Murali Sharma, Harsha Vardhan, Sampath Raj and Rohit Pathak.

The Telugu film also marks the collaboration of Yeleti with music composer Kalyani Malik, after National Award-winning film ‘Aithe’ in 2003.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has Ajay Devgan’s directorial, ‘MayDay’, ‘Thank God’, ‘Doctor G’ in her kitty. Nithiin has Venky Atluri’s ‘Rang De’,Telugu remake of ‘Andhadhun’ by Merlapaka Gandhi and ‘Power Peta’ in the pipeline.