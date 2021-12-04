हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Sarkar

Priyanka Sarkar, Arjun Chakraborty injured as biker hits them while shooting for web series

Bengali film actors Priyanka Sarkar and Arjun Chakraborty were injured when a biker hit them while they were shooting for a web series in the New Town area, police said on Saturday.

Bengali film actors Priyanka Sarkar and Arjun Chakraborty were injured when a biker hit them while they were shooting for a web series in the New Town area, police said on Saturday.

The biker escaped after the accident which took place at around 11.30 pm near the Eco Park in New Town on Friday night, an officer said.

"The accident happened late Friday night, when a biker broke the cordon and sped into the area where shooting for a web series was on and hit the actors," the police officer said.

Priyanka was first rushed to a nearby hospital and then shifted to another hospital on the EM Bypass area, he said.

Priyanka sustained injuries in her legs and waist and may undergo a surgery on Saturday, an official at the hospital said.

According to the officer, Arjun was discharged after preliminary treatment.

A search has been launched to nab the biker, the officer added.  

 

