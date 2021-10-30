हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar death: Actor Balakrishna, dancing star Prabhudeva pay last respects

Choreographer Prabhudeva and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna were devastated after hearing about Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden death.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

Bengaluru: Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna and choreographer/filmmaker Prabhudeva arrived in Bengaluru on Saturday and paid their last respects to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away at the age of 46 due to a cardiac arrest.

Balakrishna stated that, though he and Puneeth were born to different mothers they were like brothers.

"I am pained that I lost a friend, brother. He used to attend all programmes that invited him. He had donated his eyes. We have met many times at Lepakshi along with Shivrajkumar, his elder brother. He had entertained people as an artiste," he explained.

 

"Puneeth will live eternally in our hearts," he said.

Balakrishna wept while paying his last respects and also consoled Shivarajkumar, Puneeth's elder brother.

Meanwhile, Prabhudeva said that Puneeth was too young to die.

"He is a gem of a person. I recently shot a song for him. My father was in tears after hearing about the news of Puneeth's death. He wondered whether it was true," he added.

The late actor will be cremated on Saturday evening here with full state honour.

Puneeth, son of Kannada film legend Dr Rajkumar, passed away on Friday. His body has been kept at Kanteerava Stadium for his fans to pay their last respects.

Tags:
Puneeth RajkumarPrabhudevaNandamuri BalakrishnaPuneeth Rajkumar deathpuneeth rajkumar diesPuneeth Rajkumar last ritesPuneeth Rajkumar condolences
