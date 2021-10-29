हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Puneet Rajkumar

Kannada actor Puneet Rajkumar's death: Parts of Bengaluru shut down, pubs and bars closed

The 46-year old Sandalwood star was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. However, doctors couldn't survive him. 

Kannada actor Puneet Rajkumar&#039;s death: Parts of Bengaluru shut down, pubs and bars closed
File photo

New Delhi: Well-known Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar died here on Friday following a heart attack, hospital sources said.

The 46-year old Sandalwood star was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain.

A statement from the hospital earlier said that Puneeth Rajkumar "was brought to the emergency department, Vikram Hospital with history of chest pain at 11:40 am, he was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated."

The son of matinee idol the late Rajkumar, and Parvathamma, he was fondly called 'Appu' by his fans.

Meanwhile, according to Bengaluru Express reports, parts of Bengaluru were shut down after the news of actor Puneeth Rajkumar death. Pubs and bars in Bengaluru were shut and shops and business establishments at Gandhinagara area, which is the centre of the Kannada film industry, were closed to pay tributes to the superstar.

According to another report, securtiy has been beefed up in Karnataka following the shocking demise of the actor. 

Puneeth has donated his eyes. He is survived by his wife Ashwini and daughters Vanditha and Dhruthi.

 

