Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites to be performed on Sunday, Kannada power star's daughter to arrive today

New Delhi: Kannada icon Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden death sent shock waves across the nation, with family, fans and celeb friends mourning his untimely demise. The 46-year-old power star suffered a heart attack after he complained of chest pain on Friday morning and was rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru.

It has been learnt that Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites will be performed on Sunday and not Saturday as his daughter, who is abroad, is yet to reach Bengaluru.

Briefing the media, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: Daughter of actor Puneeth Rajkumar has reached Delhi (from US) & will arrive in Bengaluru by 7 pm today. As per our tradition, we don't perform funeral after sunset. His last rites will be performed at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru tomorrow.

Daughter of actor Puneeth Rajkumar has reached Delhi (from US) & will arrive in Bengaluru by 7 pm today. As per our tradition, we don't perform funeral after sunset. His last rites will be performed at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru tomorrow: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/RrFEJyYv4Q — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Soon after the unfortunate news broke, his celeb friends and fans thronged the social media to extend condolences to his family. Puneeth Rajkumar's mortal remains will be put to rest beside the grave of his father, the legendary actor of Kannada cinema Dr Rajkumar in Bengaluru.

The order was issued in this regard by senior IAS officer N. Manjunath Prasad, Principle Secretary to the Chief Minister on Friday, as per IANS report.

His mortal remains will be kept for public view at Kanteerava Stadium. Thousands of people across the state are pouring in to pay their last respects to their favourite star. An ocean of his fans and followers thronged the stadium this morning to bid their icon a teary-eyed goodbye.

Puneeth Rajkumar's mother Parvathamma is also laid to rest in the same premises. The decision has been taken as per the wishes of his family. Civic agency of Bengaluru and the Police department have been asked to make necessary arrangements.

Many big wigs including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, MK Stalin, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other South stars such as Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Sonu Sood, Jr NTR, Sudhir Babu, Siddharth among others were left grieving.

The son of matinee idol, the late Rajkumar, and Parvathamma, he was fondly called 'Appu' by his fans.

Puneeth Rajkumar made his debut as a child actor way back in the 70s and 80s with movies such as Premada Kanike (1976), and Aarathi. His act in Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu (1985) was high acclaimed.

Puneeth's first lead role was in 2002's Appu.

Appu bagged the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role of Ramu in Bettada Hoovu. He also won the Karnataka State Award Best Child artist for Chalisuva Modagalu and Yeradu Nakshatragalu.

He featured in many successful movies such as Appu, Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Mourya, Arasu, Milana, Raajakumara, and Anjani Putra among several others.

Hailed as one of the highest-paid Kannada actors, he made his TV debut with the game show Kannadada Kotyadhipati, a Kannada version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? or Kaun Banega Crorepati.

May his soul rest in peace!