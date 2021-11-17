Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini Revanath pens emotional letter, says 'I am in tears' after husband's sudden death

New Delhi: The legendary film personality of Kannada cinema, Puneeth Rajkumar succumbed to a heart attack on Friday, October 29, 2021. His sudden death sent shock waves across the nation, with many political leaders and celebrities mourning his demise. His wife Ashwini Revanath (Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar) has for the first time broken her silence after her husband's death.

Late star Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini Revanath took to her Instagram handle and penned an emotional letter to fans. She wrote: The untimely death of Sri, Puneeth Rajkumar has been shocking not only to the family but also to the entire state of Karnataka. It is hard to imagine the extent of pain this loss ‘would have brought on you, the fans who made him the ‘Power Star’. Despite the pain that you have gone through, you have not lost your calm and not let any unpleasant incidents occur, ensuring a respectful farewell to Puneeth Rajkumar.

It is with a heavy heart that I acknowledge the condolences from millions; not only cinephiles but people of all ages from India and abroad alike. I am in tears when I see thousands of you follow your dear Appu's path and register for eye donation. He will live on in these good deeds that you do by keeping him as an ideal and also in the zeal that his memory inspires in you. On behalf of our entire family, heartfelt gratitude to all the fans and every individual for your love and support.

It was her first and only post on the social media handle.

The 46-year-old power star suffered a heart attack after he complained of chest pain on Friday morning and was rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru. His mortal remains were kept for public view at Kanteerava Stadium. Thousands of people across the state thronged to pay their last respects to their favourite star.

Puneeth Rajkumar's mother Parvathamma is also laid to rest in the same premises.

Many big wigs including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, MK Stalin, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other South stars such as Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Sonu Sood, Jr NTR, Sudhir Babu, Siddharth among others were left grieving.

The son of the matinee idol, the late Rajkumar, and Parvathamma, he was fondly called 'Appu' by his fans.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that late legendary Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar would be honoured with the 'Karnataka Ratna' award posthumously.

