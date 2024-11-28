Mumbai: The buzz around Pushpa 2: The Rule is skyrocketing as Allu Arjun, the star of the blockbuster franchise, kick-started the film’s promotions in Kerala too. The actor, who shares a special bond with the state and its people, ensured that his visit turned into a celebration. However, amidst the excitement, Allu Arjun took a moment to express his heartfelt emotions regarding the absence of his co-star, Fahadh Faasil, fondly known as FaFa, at the event.

“For the first time in all my films, I have worked with one of the best Malayalam actors, our FaFa. I actually miss seeing him today,” Allu Arjun told an enthusiastic Kerala crowd. The actor, known for his humility and camaraderie, added, “I really wish we both were standing here together in Kerala today. That would have been an iconic thing. My brother, thank you! I wish we were here together. I wish you all the best.”

Fahadh Faasil, who plays the intense and enigmatic SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the Pushpa franchise, has been instrumental in elevating the narrative of the series. His nuanced portrayal of the antagonist, coupled with his powerful screen presence, has drawn praise from critics and audiences.

Addressing the crowd, Allu Arjun didn’t hold back from lauding Fahadh’s performance in Pushpa 2. "I’m telling all the Keralites here, FaFa has rocked the show in Pushpa 2, and he will make every Mallu proud throughout the world,” he said.

The absence of Fahadh from the promotions was felt deeply, especially in Kerala, where the actor enjoys immense popularity. While Fahadh couldn’t join the promotional event due to prior commitments, his presence looms large in the narrative of Pushpa 2. Fans are particularly excited to witness the high-octane clash between Fahadh’s Bhanwar Singh and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj, a dynamic that promises to be one of the major highlights of the sequel.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in 2024, with expectations of surpassing the massive success of its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Sukumar and featuring an ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, the film aims to solidify its place as one of the biggest pan-Indian blockbusters of the year.