Pushpa 2: Srivalli Aka Rashmika Mandanna Drops Unseen Pic From The Sets Of Allu Arjun-Starrer Is Here!

Pushpa 2 Release, Buzz: The high-on-expectations movie is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 01:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' remains one of the most hyped and anticipated movies of Indian cinema. The first part of the film "Pushpa: The Rise" created euphoria at the global level and the craze among the masses was unmatchable. The audience went berserk over the character of Allu Arjun as Pushparaj which took sensation. 

The first look poster was released this year on the eve of Allu Arjun's birthday, kickstarting the hunt for Pushpa - elevating the excitement to the next level. To pump up the adrenaline rush, National Crush Rashmika Mandanna who has played the character of Srivalli has shared an exclusive still from the sets of the film.


Rashmika Mandanna has shared a picture from the sets of "Pushpa 2: The Rule" which transports the audiences into a world that is going to be massier and grandeur and will give an insight into the canvas of the film. Taking to social media, the beautiful actress shared the picture with the caption which says, 

The Still from 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' shows a grand set of a bungalow constructed for the film. With this exclusive still, the anticipation around the film is going to be next level among the impatiently waiting fans who are waiting for the film to release.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film is all for its release on 22nd December 2023.

