Pushpa 2: The Rule Advance Bookings To Open From THIS Date!

New Delhi: Pushpa 2: The Rule remains one of the year's biggest and most anticipated films. With its electrifying trailer launched at a grand event in Patna, the film's excitement has peaked. While audiences eagerly await its release, an exciting update about the movie is that advance bookings will commence on November 30, 2024.

As the release date of Pushpa 2: The Rule approaches, the excitement is reaching fever pitch. The advance bookings for the film are all set to open on 30th November, marking a significant moment for fans. Given the immense anticipation surrounding the film, the opening of advance booking counters will undoubtedly signal the beginning of Pushpa's Rule, setting new records in its wake.

Slated to release in theatres on December 5, 2024 Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Ace director Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. Music of the film is on T-Series.

The film stars Allu Arjun in the titular role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj. It is the second instalment in the Pushpa film series and the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise.