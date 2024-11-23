Advertisement
PUSHPA 2: THE RULE

Pushpa 2: The Rule: Allu Arjun And Sreeleela's Kissik Song Promo Out - WATCH

Amid soaring anticipation, makers have unveil Allu Arjun and Sreeleela's much-awaited song, 'Kissik' promo. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 02:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pushpa 2: The Rule: Allu Arjun And Sreeleela's Kissik Song Promo Out - WATCH (Image: @sreeleela/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Pushpa 2: The Rule makers have dropped the promo of the “Kissik”, the sensational dance number featuring Icon star Allu Arjun and Dancing queen Sreeleela from the much anticipated film Pushpa 2. 

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

Unveiling the electrifying promo makers wrote, “ Get ready to be blown away by the sizzling combo of Icon Star.”

Have A Look At The Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

Along with the Kissik promo the makers have also revealed the released timing of the song, ''Full song tomorrow at 7:02 PM''

Kissik, which has been creating a buzz for its vibrant music and high-energy visuals, promises to be one of the standout tracks of the film. Their dynamic pairing is expected to be one of the major highlights of the song, with fans already reacting positively to their screen presence.

Kissik song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and is expected to be a chartbuster, much like its predecessors in the Pushpa franchise. With the success of the first film, expectations for Pushpa 2 are sky-high, and "Kissik" is poised to be a key track that will keep audiences hooked until the film’s release.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T-Series.

