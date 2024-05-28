Advertisement
'Pushpa 2: The Rule': Allu Arjun's Pushpa Pushpa Hits A Gigantic 100 Million+ Views Across 6 Languages

The first single has been garnering tremendous love and has surpassed a milestone by achieving a gigantic 100 million+ views across six languages on YouTube with 2.26 million+ likes. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: May 28, 2024, 05:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The fever of Pushpa 2: The Rule is constantly creating examples of success. While the teaser arrived like a thunderstorm, its first single 'Pushpa Pushpa' became a sensation upon release, making the audience go crazy over the new avatar of Allu Arjun as PushpaRaj. The first single has been garnering tremendous love and has surpassed a milestone by achieving a gigantic 100 million+ views across six languages on YouTube with 2.26 million+ likes.

The makers shared this milestone on their social media with an amazing poster. 

The second single, 'The Couple Song,' from Pushpa 2: The Rule is set for release tomorrow at 11:07 AM, and its surly going to be double treat. The song will be sung by the melody queen, Shreya Ghoshal, in six different languages.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. After watching this new teaser, the anticipation for the film has reached a new high among the audience. 

