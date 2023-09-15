New Delhi: The makers of Pushpa 2 The Rule gave absolutely thrilling news by announcing the release date to be 15 August 2024 and we wonder if it will have something about patriotism? With the film coming on Independence Day, it will also enjoy the extended holiday of Raksha Bandhan which falls on August 19 and we assume are the makers eyeing to rule over the entire weekend.

WHY PUSHPA 2 RELEASING ON INDEPENDENCE DAY 2024?

As the release date of Pushpa 2 The Rule is out, we wonder Why would makers choose this date? Are they looking forward to taking the maximum advantage of the long weekend? Are we going to see a patriotic angle this time in the film? Or the makers are rigorously working on the film and want to take enough time to deliver the best?

Right from its announcement, the demand for Pushpa 2 The Rule has always been at its peak. Then came the intriguing poster, on the eve of Icon star Allu Arjun's birthday, and spread like wildfire across the nation. The popularity of the poster further set records when fans were seen donning the Pushpa avatars on different festivals and occasions. Moreover, the Pushpa theme is also been witnessed in many places.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media.