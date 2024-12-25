Pushpa 2; The Rule Day 20 Box Office Collection: Film Earns Rs. 11.50 Crores, Maintains Strong Momentum
Pushpa 2: The Rule continues its box office success, earning ₹11.50 crores on its 20th day.
New Delhi: Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to perform exceptionally well at the box office, collecting ₹11.50 crores on its 20th day in theatres. The film's remarkable stability, with no drop in earnings from earlier in the week, reinforces its status as a box office powerhouse.
Starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, Pushpa 2 has been drawing large crowds since its release, praised for its gripping narrative, intense action, and powerful performances. With the holiday season approaching, the film is expected to see further growth in collections, as trade analysts predict another surge in footfalls.
Directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2 has become a cultural phenomenon, with its music, dialogues, and dance moves gaining massive popularity.
The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, continues to captivate audiences worldwide.
